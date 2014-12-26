MOSCOW Dec 26 Russia's central bank will provide a 99 billion roubles ($1.9 billion) 10-year loan to mid-sized Trust Bank to help it avert bankruptcy, in Russia's first bailout this year amid a steep devaluation of the rouble.

The central bank said in a statement it will also provide a 28 billion roubles, 6-year loan to bank Otkritie which will oversee the rescue mission for Trust. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)