* Gazprom says gas transit to Europe under threat
* Gas dispute in background as fighting rages
* Dispute over payment for gas to rebel-held areas.
(Adds Naftogaz comment on talks with Europe, Ukraine energy
source, figures on Ukraine consumption)
By Pavel Polityuk and Katya Golubkova
KIEV/MOSCOW, Feb 24 Russia's Gazprom
threatened on Tuesday to switch off gas to Ukraine within days
unless it sends more money, and said transit to Europe could be
under threat, reviving a dispute that had been set aside since
December.
The quarrel over gas supplies and pricing has played out in
the background throughout the past year while Ukrainian forces
have battled pro-Russian separatists in a war that has killed
more than 5,600 people.
A European-brokered deal late last year restored Ukraine's
supplies through the winter, but that now appears to be in
jeopardy after disagreement over who should pay for gas supplies
to rebel-held areas.
Under the deal, Ukraine is required to pay in advance for
gas. But it said it will not make any further payments without
new guarantees because Moscow failed on Sunday and Monday to
deliver gas that had already been purchased.
Gazprom said it had received prepayment for only 219 million
cubic metres (mcm) of additional gas, enough for just two days,
and would be forced to stop supplies unless more money arrived.
"It creates serious risks for gas transit to Europe,"
Gazprom said.
Europe gets around a third of its gas needs from Russia,
with roughly half of that piped via Ukraine. Europe also sends
gas in the other direction to Ukraine, to provide around a
quarter of its needs.
Ukraine's state gas firm Naftogaz said Kiev was in talks
with European partners about the situation.
Now that the cold winter months are past, Ukraine is less
dependent on Russian gas than it was when the deal was signed in
December. The winter deal was due to expire at the end of March
anyway, and both sides have been preparing for negotiations to
cover the summer, when Ukraine's demand is far less urgent.
"We will be able to survive without Russian gas for some
time. But we do not want to say that everything is fine. We want
Europe to consider increasing reverse flows to Ukraine, it will
be a logical step," a source in Ukraine's energy sector said.
Last year Ukraine survived six mainly warm months without
Russian gas during the dispute, and flows to Europe were not
affected. Ukraine consumes about 160-180 million cubic metres
(mcm) of gas per day in mild winter weather. It produces around
55 mcm per day and has 8.2 billion cubic metres in storage.
It receives about 45 mcm from Europe and says it has the
technical capability to increase this to 55 mcm.
A spokeswoman for the European Commission said Brussels was
not concerned that the dispute would hurt supplies to Europe.
"At the moment, gas flows to the EU are normal and we expect
that the gas transit to the EU will not be affected," Commission
spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen told reporters.
The dispute appears to have resurfaced after the two sides
argued last week over supplies for territory controlled by
pro-Russian separatists in the east.
Kiev cut back supplies to rebel areas. Moscow said it would
supply the rebel areas directly and charge the gas to Kiev's
account. Ukraine said it would not pay for gas shipped to rebel
areas through pipelines out of its control.
Naftogaz said on Tuesday that Gazprom had supplied less than
half of two prepaid daily shipments of 114 million cubic metres
of gas, due for delivery on Sunday and Monday.
"Gazprom has given no explanation regarding the violation of
their contract obligations. Naftogaz is waiting for official
explanation from the Russian side," the Ukrainian firm said.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova in Moscow and Pavel Polityuk in
Kiev; Editing by Peter Graff and Giles Elgood)