(Adds quotes and context)
MOSCOW/KIEV, March 4 Russian President Vladimir
Putin said on Wednesday that he did not want a gas conflict with
Ukraine similar to ones that took place in the past, and that
Kiev only had enough pre-paid gas from Russia to last two days.
Moscow cut off gas supplies to Kiev from June until December
in a dispute over pricing and unpaid bills that marked the third
such stoppage in a decade, after price rows in 2006 and 2009.
Previous "gas wars" have led to supply disruptions to
Europe, which gets around a third of its gas from Russia, and 40
percent of this via Ukraine.
Gas supplies to Europe have been unaffected by the latest
row, but Ukraine's chaotic finances have left it struggling to
keep up with regular pre-payment for its gas from Russia's
state-controlled producer Gazprom.
"(There is) pre-paid gas for exactly two days, no action has
been taken yet," Putin told a governmental meeting on Wednesday.
"I would ask the prime minister and Gazprom to pay more
attention to this, given that no one needs conflicts similar to
those in previous years. We are ready to strictly fulfil (our)
contractual obligations, but under pre-payment only."
The European Commission helped to negotiate a "winter gas
deal" between Moscow and Kiev, under which Ukraine paid off some
of its gas debts and imported over 1 billion cubic metres of
gas. The deal expires at the end of March.
Russia and Ukraine have agreed to discuss a summer package
later this month, with Kiev winning an assurance at EU-mediated
talks this week that it would not have to pay for energy
delivered to rebel-held areas.
With economic output falling and a pro-Russian rebellion
simmering in its eastern industrial heartland, Ukraine's gas
consumption is likely to fall to some 40 billion cubic metres
(bcm) this year from 42.5 bcm in 2014, the UNIAN news agency
quoted the energy minister as saying.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya in Moscow and Pavel Polityuk in
Kiev; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Kevin Liffey)