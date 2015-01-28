* Ukraine has cut Russian gas imports
* Gas prices to fall on weaker oil
* Gazprom cannot afford to lose Ukraine
MOSCOW/KIEV, Jan 28 Ukraine has a stronger hand
to play at talks with Russia on gas supplies thanks to the fall
in oil prices, which has dragged down gas prices, and after
showing it can live on less.
Neither side wants to give way at talks on a new supply deal
that are expected to start soon -- but both need each other.
Russia, in financial crisis, needs the Ukraine market and
the revenue it sends to the budget.
Although a milder winter and a scramble for other sources
has shown Ukraine can survive with less gas from Russia, it
still needs it to cover demand and fill storage facilities to
ensure a stable supply to Europe, which gets around a third of
its gas needs from Russia, roughly half via Ukraine.
Kiev also needs low prices as it struggles to fund its
budget.
The sticking point in talks, which have yet to be agreed,
will be whether Moscow will leave a discount in place or agree a
new formula proposed by Ukraine's Naftogaz.
After Russia cut supplies in mid-June, the European
Commission helped negotiate a 'winter gas deal package' which
meant Kiev resumed buying Russian gas at a price of $378 per
1,000 cubic metres in the fourth quarter.
That price included a discount of $100 per 1,000 cubic
metres. The agreement expires on April 1.
A source at Russian gas producer Gazprom said: "We
don't support the idea of a new discount after April 1 ... But
this is not for Gazprom to decide."
The discount was linked to Russia's naval fleet in Crimea,
Moscow's annexation of which was not recognised by Ukraine or
the West.
"Ukraine argues the (Crimea) incorporation is not legal so
the discount is valid," said Andrei Belyi, associate professor
at the Centre for EU-Russia Studies at the University of Tartu,
Estonia.
PLUNGING OIL
Gazprom's contracts are linked to crude oil and refined oil
product prices, with gas prices lagging oil by six to nine
months. Crude has fallen almost 60 percent since last
June.
"The gas price for Ukraine should be at around $360-$370 in
April even with no discount. It will start to fall from May and
is likely to be at $320-300 as an average for the second
quarter," said Alexander Kornilov, analyst at Alfa Bank.
Neither side has announced the first quarter price, but
Naftogaz's Chief Executive Andriy Kobolev has suggested prices
may fall under $340 in January-March and further in the summer.
He also said that Kiev would cut total imports to around 20
bcm this year, of which 60 percent would be covered by Europe
thanks to the expansion of gas pipelines.
At $300 per 1,000 bcm and based on the volumes Kobolev says
Kiev needs, Ukraine would save around $620 million compared to
the price in the fourth quarter, Reuters calculations show.
Ukraine's foreign exchange and gold reserves stood $7.53 billion
at the end of December.
Gazprom pays around 2 trillion roubles ($29.5 billion) in
taxes to the Russian budget annually, money increasingly needed
as companies all but cut off from global capital markets due to
Western sanctions over Ukraine turn to the state for funds.
"Russia will continue to supply gas to Ukraine - the fact
that Russia wants to skip Ukraine as a transit country doesn't
mean Russia wants to lose Ukraine as its market," says Valery
Nesterov, analyst with Sberbank CIB.
($1 = 67.8940 roubles)
