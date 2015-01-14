MOSCOW Jan 14 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday there were no reasons to change terms for gas deliveries to Ukraine once current deal expires at the end of March.

Maros Sefcovic, the European Union's Energy Commissioner who was meeting Novak in Moscow, said the bloc was ready to continue as an "honest broker" in gas talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Sefcovic also said Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine should not be cut even if new pipelines bypassing the ex-Soviet state are built. (Reporting by Ekaterina Golubkova; Writign by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)