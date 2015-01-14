MOSCOW Jan 14 Russian Energy Minister Alexander
Novak said on Wednesday there were no reasons to change terms
for gas deliveries to Ukraine once current deal expires at the
end of March.
Maros Sefcovic, the European Union's Energy Commissioner who
was meeting Novak in Moscow, said the bloc was ready to continue
as an "honest broker" in gas talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Sefcovic also said Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine
should not be cut even if new pipelines bypassing the ex-Soviet
state are built.
