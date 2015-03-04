MOSCOW, March 4 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he didn't want gas conflicts with Ukraine similar to those in the past.

Putin also said that Ukraine had pre-paid gas from Russia enough for two days.

Moscow cut off supplies to Kiev last June and restored them in December in a dispute over pricing and unpaid bills that marked the third such clash in a decade, after similar rows in 2006 and 2009.

