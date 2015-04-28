MOSCOW, April 28 Russian railcar manufacturer United Wagon Company said on Tuesday it had set a price of 700 roubles ($13) a share for its initial public offering, in the middle of its 650-750 roubles range.

The price suggests the company would raise 3.9 billion roubles and those shareholders who are selling would fetch around 6.5 billion roubles. ($1 = 52.2700 roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)