UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MOSCOW, April 28 Russian railcar manufacturer United Wagon Company said on Tuesday it had set a price of 700 roubles ($13) a share for its initial public offering, in the middle of its 650-750 roubles range.
The price suggests the company would raise 3.9 billion roubles and those shareholders who are selling would fetch around 6.5 billion roubles. ($1 = 52.2700 roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.