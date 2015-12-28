(Adds details, finance ministry comment, context)
MOSCOW Dec 28 Russia's Finance Ministry has
proposed an extension of the sovereign National Wealth Fund's
(NWF) deposits in state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB),
while lowering rates paid on that cash, a draft document showed
on Monday.
The proposal is part of measures aimed at helping the ailing
bank, hit by Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine
crisis and facing bad loans and heavy external debt repayments.
The proposal calls for an extension of the term of NWF's
deposits in VEB to no more than 20 years from a maximum of 15
years, and a reduction in the interest rate on those deposits,
according to a draft government decree published online.
The interest rate should not be lower than 0.25 percent,
compared with the current rate of Libor plus 2.75/3.00 percent,
while a grace period implies the payment of interest accrued
during the first three years can be made with a delay of up to
three years, the document showed.
"It is expected that the adoption of the relevant decisions
... will allow Vnesheconombank to get additional income and
thanks to it increase its capital," the finance ministry, which
prepared the draft, said in an accompanying note.
The draft decree has to be signed by Prime Minister before
it comes into force. No date was given but VEB has said measures
to support it should be prepared by year end.
NWF had deposits with VEB of 195 billion roubles ($2.7
billion) and $6.25 billion as of Dec. 1, according to the
ministry's data.
($1 = 71.8550 roubles)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Polina Devitt and
Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov and David Holmes)