MOSCOW Dec 28 Russia's Finance Ministry has proposed an extension of the sovereign National Wealth Fund's (NWF) deposits in state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB), while lowering rates paid on that cash, a draft document showed on Monday.

The proposal is part of measures aimed at helping the ailing bank, hit by Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis and facing bad loans and heavy external debt repayments.

The proposal calls for an extension of the term of NWF's deposits in VEB to no more than 20 years from a maximum of 15 years, and a reduction in the interest rate on those deposits, according to a draft government decree published online. (www.regulation.gov.ru)

The interest rate should not be lower than 0.25 percent, compared with the current rate of Libor plus 2.75/3.00 percent, while a grace period implies the payment of interest accrued during the first three years can be made with a delay of up to three years, the document showed.

"It is expected that the adoption of the relevant decisions ... will allow Vnesheconombank to get additional income and thanks to it increase its capital," the finance ministry, which prepared the draft, said in an accompanying note.

The draft decree has to be signed by Prime Minister before it comes into force. No date was given but VEB has said measures to support it should be prepared by year end.

