MOSCOW, March 2 Amsterdam-based mobile phone operator Vimpelcom plans to repurchase from the market Eurobonds worth up to $2.1 billion that it earlier issued, a banking source told Reuters on Monday.

Vimpelcom confirmed the buyback plan.

The company, which owns the third-largest mobile operator in Russia with the same name, said last week that its net loss in the fourth quarter was $935 million, down from $3.9 billion a year earlier when it made hefty write-offs. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova and Maria Kiselyova; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)