MOSCOW Dec 26 International credit and debit
card company Visa Inc said on Friday it could no longer
support bank cards being used in Crimea, following U.S.
sanctions imposed earlier this month over the Ukraine crisis.
"Due to the latest U.S. sanctions imposed against Crimea by
Executive Order 13685 of December 19, 2014, Visa is now
prohibited from offering Visa-branded products and services to
Crimea. This means that we can no longer support card issuing
and merchant/ATM acquiring services in Crimea," Visa said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Polina Devitt)