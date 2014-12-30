MOSCOW Dec 30 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has signed an order boosting the capital of the country's second-biggest bank VTB by 100 billion roubles ($1.7 billion), the government said on Tuesday.

The order was signed on Dec. 27, and the funds will be transferred from the National Wealth Fund as a part of wider plans to support Russia's banking sector, which is suffering from Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its role in the Ukraine crisis. ($1 = 58.4950 roubles) (Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)