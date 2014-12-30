UPDATE 1-Toshiba Tec shares rise more than 6 pct on sale report
TOKYO, March 13 Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp, the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.
MOSCOW Dec 30 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has signed an order boosting the capital of the country's second-biggest bank VTB by 100 billion roubles ($1.7 billion), the government said on Tuesday.
The order was signed on Dec. 27, and the funds will be transferred from the National Wealth Fund as a part of wider plans to support Russia's banking sector, which is suffering from Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its role in the Ukraine crisis. ($1 = 58.4950 roubles) (Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)
TOKYO, March 13 Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp, the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.
TOKYO, March 13 Toshiba Corp said on Monday it is not true that it is considering selling shares in its Toshiba Tec Corp unit.
* Tucker to identify successor to Chief Executive Gulliver (Adds background, details on appointments)