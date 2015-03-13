MOSCOW, March 13 Russian bank VTB could suffer "significant" losses in 2015 if the central bank's interest rates remain high, the bank's chief financial officer Herbert Moos told a conference call on Friday.

The bank's official also said that VTB sees its corporate loan portfolio growing by 10 percent this year, flat dynamics for the retail loan portfolio. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva; editing by Katya Golubkova)