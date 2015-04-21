MOSCOW, April 21 Russia's VTB bank will apply for 300 billion roubles ($5.6 billion) in government bonds as part of its capitalisation plan, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said on Tuesday.

The application for the government OFZ treasury bonds will come from three subsidiaries of VTB group, he told Reuters. ($1 = 53.7000 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)