MOSCOW, March 13 Russian bank VTB lost around 85 billion roubles ($1.4 billion) in Ukraine in 2014, the bank's chief financial officer Herbert Moos told a conference call on Friday.

Of those losses, the bank lost around 45 billion roubles in the fourth quarter, Moos said, adding that the losses were linked to loan-loss provisions, forex losses and losses on securities, among other factors.

($1 = 61.4425 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva; editing by Polina Devitt)