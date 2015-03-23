MOSCOW, March 23 Huge companies employing thousands of workers, such as nickel and palladium producer Norilsk Nickel, will be prioritised for state financial help, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Russian companies are vying for the help from the National Wealth Fund because of limited access to the global financial markets after Western sanctions against Moscow over its role in Ukrainian crisis.

"They (Norilsk) have a large social burden, they have a huge number of various (social) programmes. And, of course, these companies will be first to get help and support," Peskov said during a conference call. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by David Goodman)