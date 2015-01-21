* Sales growth helped by higher food inflation
* Budget Pyaterochka stores attract more customers
* FY sales up 18.6 pct, in line with guidance
(Adds details)
MOSCOW, Jan 21 Russia's second-biggest grocery
chain X5 Retail Group said on Wednesday higher food
inflation had increased the average customer spend in its stores
as it reported a 20.8 percent rise in sales in the fourth
quarter.
Its low-cost Pyaterochka stores attracted more shoppers but
its supermarkets and hypermarkets saw lower numbers because of
an economic slowdown, X5 said, deepened by Western sanctions
over Russia's role in Ukraine and weak oil prices.
X5 said sales in October-December amounted to 180.9 billion
roubles ($2.8 billion), up from around 150 billion a year ago,
as it added around 940 stores during 2014, while like-for-like
sales grew 11.6 percent, year-on-year.
Like-for-like sales growth was driven by a 12 percent jump
in the average bill, fuelled by inflation which helped offset a
0.4 percent fall in customer traffic.
For the full year 2014, X5 reported an 18.6 percent increase
in sales to 631.9 billion roubles, in line with its forecast for
17-19 percent growth. Like-for-like sales grew 9.8 percent.
X5, majority owned by billionaire Mikhail Fridman, has been
working on turning around its business after a strategy change
in 2010 aimed at growing without acquisitions. It ceded its No.1
position by sales to low-cost rival Magnit and has
suffered from multiple management reshuffles.
Magnit earlier posted a 32 percent jump in 2014 sales to 763
billion roubles.
($1 = 65.2500 roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Elizabeth Piper)