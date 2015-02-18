* Yandex asks Russian watchdog to investigate Google
* Google says users have choice on Android devices
* Yandex search market share falls below 60 pct
(Adds anti-trust application, Google comment)
By Maria Kiselyova
MOSCOW, Feb 18 Yandex has asked Russia's
competition watchdog to investigate whether Google is abusing
the dominance of its Android mobile operating system, as the
Russian firm's share of the search market fell below 60 percent
amid competition on mobile devices.
The case mirrors a probe in Europe centred on whether Google
takes unfair advantage of the 80 percent market share
of the Android platform to promote services from maps to search.
Yandex said on Wednesday that device manufacturers
were increasingly blocked from installing services from Google's
competitors on their devices.
"We believe that device manufacturers should have a choice
as to which search provider to set as the default or which
services to have pre-installed on the device ... We are talking
about the need to unbundle Google's Android operating system
from Google Search and its other end-user services," it said.
The watchdog, the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service, said
it had received Yandex's complaint. A spokeswoman said it could
take up to 30 days to review it, but it also could be faster as
the Service has been following the case in Europe.
The press service for Google's office in Russia said it
would not comment as it had not seen the complaint.
"As for the Android platform we can say that users always
have the choice of which applications and services to use on
Android devices," the press service said in an emailed comment.
Yandex's claims came as its quarterly share of the Russian
search market fell below 60 percent for the first time since
2010. According to LiveInternet, Yandex's share, including
mobile, averaged 59.7 percent in the fourth quarter, compared
with 60.3 percent a quarter earlier.
Yandex also said it expected year-on-year revenue growth to
slow to about 15 percent in the first quarter, adding its
outlook was limited to quarterly guidance because of a high
level of uncertainty over the economy.
Fourth-quarter revenues rose 21 percent to 14.7 billion
roubles ($235.4 million)
Net income jumped 126 percent from a year earlier to 7.6
billion roubles, boosted by a 4.7-billion-rouble foreign
exchange gain.
Adjusted net income grew 13 percent to around 4.0 billion
roubles while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 18 percent to 6.1 billion
roubles, it said in a statement.
($1 = 62.4580 roubles)
