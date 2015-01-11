(corrects spelling in headline)
MOSCOW Jan 11 Russian billionaire Vladimir
Yevtushenkov said he bore no grudge against the state for
putting him under house arrest and seizing his stake in an oil
company, moving to ease ties after the asset grab scared
investors.
In an interview with newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda, the
businessman said he was looking ahead after the privatisation of
Bashneft oil company was overturned and he was held on suspicion
of money laundering during its acquisition.
His words follow overtures by President Vladimir Putin, who
at his end-of-year news conference in December invited
Yevtushenkov to a business meeting and said he hoped his Sistema
conglomerate would restore its position on the stock market.
Asked whether he resented the authorities, Yevtushenkov told
Komsomolskaya Pravda: "Are you joking or what? I am the flesh
and the blood of this country - what offence (could I take)?"
He hinted that being held under house arrest had been tough,
but said in the interview published on Saturday: "You realise
that you cannot live in the past, you need to live in the
future. And I live in the future, and the past is the past."
Yevtushenkov said Sistema, which brings together telecoms
and retail businesses among others, was still profitable without
Bashneft, in which Sistema once held an almost 80 percent stake.
It was transferred to the state in December.
His words come at a time when Russia's economy is heading
for recession, brought low by Western sanctions over Moscow's
actions in Ukraine and a flagging oil price. They also underline
big business's loyalty to the Kremlin's policies so far.
The Bashneft case had raised fears among investors that
Putin wanted to increase state intervention to try to bolster
the economy and prompted comparisons with the case of Mikhail
Khodorkovsky, whose Yukos oil empire was broken up and sold off
into the hands of the state.
Yevtushenkov, known in the business world as an efficient
manager loyal to the Kremlin, said Russia faced difficult
economic times, but added that the rest of the world did as
well.
