* Pays record premium as international tension mounts
* Unipec buys cargoes in Rosneft February tender
* Pays a near-record premium for Vietnamese crude
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Jan 3 Chinese trader Unipec
paid a record premium for a February cargo of Russian crude and
bought Vietnamese oil for the first time in at least a year,
traders said, as the world's second-largest oil consumer looks
to cover for reduced Iranian supplies.
China slashed Iranian crude imports by more than half for
January as the two countries haggle over 2012 payment terms,
industry sources have told Reuters. The latest deals show that
the dispute could be dragging into talks for February cargoes as
well.
Tehran is facing tougher sanctions from the West, which
could hurt its oil exports into Europe and Asia. That gives top
Iranian crude buyer China a strong hand in contract negotiations
as one of a shrinking group of customers.
China appears prepared to pay up for alternative crude
supplies on short-haul routes to keep Iran under pressure.
Unipec, the trading arm of top Asian refiner Sinopec
, won the cargoes of Russian ESPO crude from Rosneft
by paying nearly a dollar per barrel more than other refiners
have paid recently for the same crude.
"They are prepared to pay extra to get supply from Kozmino
as crude from West Africa and the Middle East will take a longer
time to get there," Roy Jordan, London-based consultant at FACTS
Global Energy said, referring to the shipping port for the
Russian crude.
"ESPO is an obvious replacement, because it is conveniently
located and it's a better quality crude."
China, which bought nearly 11 percent of its oil from Iran
in the first 11 months of 2011, is Iran's top trading partner
and has resisted UN sanctions including measures targeting the
Islamic Republic's oil sector. It has also criticised sanctions
imposed outside of the UN framework.
U.S. President Barack Obama signed into law on Saturday new
sanctions that could hurt Tehran's oil exports by preventing
refiners from paying for the oil. The European Union is due to
consider similar steps soon as Western powers look to isolate
Tehran over its disputed nuclear programme.
Tehran has warned it could shut the Strait of Hormuz, a
shipping chokepoint through which more than 40 percent of the
world's oil is shipped, if sanctions were imposed on its crude
exports.
Iran flexed its military muscle on Sunday when it announced
a nuclear fuel breakthrough and test-fired a new radar-evading
medium-range missile in the Gulf on Sunday.
Brent crude rose over 2 percent on Tuesday in
response to the escalating tension to more than $110 a barrel.
REPLACEMENT BARRELS
China has been buying spot cargoes from the Middle East,
Africa and Russia, after cutting its January Iran purchases by
about 285,000 barrels per day (bpd), more than half of the
nearly 550,000 bpd it bought through a 2011 contract.
Unipec bought the two 730,000 barrel ESPO cargoes in
Rosneft's tender to load on Feb. 13-16 and Feb. 25-28, traders
said on Tuesday.
Rosneft sold one cargo at a premium of $6.85-$6.88 a barrel
to Dubai quotes, the highest fetched for the grade since exports
started about two years ago, they said.
The other parcel was sold at a premium of just above $6 a
barrel to Dubai quotes, similar to other trades for February,
traders said. This brings Unipec's total ESPO purchase in
February to three cargoes after it bought a cargo from Russian
producer TNK-BP at about $6 a barrel above Dubai quotes last
week.
"It's a bit of a surprise that Russian grades such as Sokol,
Vityaz and ESPO are still at these kind of levels considering
that we are starting to enter the maintenance season," a trader
with a European firm said.
Unipec also bought the Vietnamese crude at a near record
premium for the grade in a tender by PV Oil, the trading arm of
PetroVietnam.
It paid around $7.50 a barrel above dated Brent for 400,000
barrels of Vietnamese Bunga Kekwa crude to load in February,
just a few cents off the highest premium fetched for the grade
since it started pricing on the European marker from August last
year, traders said.
China will load an additional 12.43 million barrels of crude
from Iraq, Russia and West Africa in January, more than covering
the supply cut from Iran, according to trade sources and
shipping data.
Unipec had bought four cargoes of ESPO crude for January
loading, up from the usual two to three parcels a month, traders
had said.
If the dispute can be resolved, this would prove to be a
relatively short-term switch to other supply, FACTS' Jordan
said, adding that the issue could be resolved by the end of the
first quarter.
Oil output in Russia edged up 1.2 percent to reach a new
post-Soviet high of 10.27 million barrels per day (bpd) last
year as the world's top crude producer eased its tax burden and
launched pipeline flows to China, the Energy Ministry said.
