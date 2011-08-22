SINGAPORE Aug 22 BP's joint venture in Russia, TNK-BP , is offering via tender one cargo of ESPO Blend crude for loading in October, traders said on Monday.

The 730,000-barrel cargo is for loading Oct. 5-10. The tender closes on Monday, with bids remaining valid until Tuesday.

Last week, TNK-BP sold a cargo for Sept. 19-22 loading to Unipec at a premium slightly below $4.50 a barrel to Dubai quotes while a second parcel for Oct. 1-4 lifting was sold to Statoil at $4.70 a barrel above Dubai quotes, traders said. (Reporting by Alejandro Barbajosa; Editing by Alison Birrane)