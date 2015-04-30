BRIEF-MGM to acquire full ownership of EPIX
* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Agreement for MGM to acquire 80.91% aggregate membership interests in EPIX held by Viacom, Paramount and Lionsgate
MOSCOW, April 30 Russian broadcaster CTC Media said on Thursday its board had decided not to declare a second-quarter dividend as its net profit halved compared with the first quarter of 2014.
The company said net profit fell 54 percent in the first quarter to 511.6 million roubles ($9.94 million) while revenues decreased 25 percent to 4.9 billion roubles. ($1 = 51.4900 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
April 5 MGM Holdings Inc said it would acquire the 81 percent of Epix it does not already own from two of its partners in the premium U.S. channel, Viacom Inc and Lionsgate Entertainment Corp, for about $1.03 billion.
* Kopin enters into partnership agreements to meet the coming demand for oled micro-displays for virtual reality and augmented reality