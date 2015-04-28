MOSCOW, April 28 Russian state-controlled
telecoms operator Rostelecom is considering buying
broadcaster CTC Media, business daily Vedomosti
reported on Tuesday.
CTC, 38-percent owned by Sweden's MTG, had said it
is considering a potential sale to comply with a new Russian law
on foreign ownership.
Rostelecom and CTC Media declined to comment.
Vedomosti reported, citing a source close to one of
Rostelecom's shareholders and an unnamed Rostelecom executive,
that Rostelecom was studying the possibility of buying CTC
Media.
Talks are being held but they are not at an advanced stage,
Vedomosti quoted the sources as saying. It did not provide
details.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Anastasia Teterevleva,
editing by Elizabeth Piper)