RPT- Copper smelter fees in Asia cool to 4-yr lows after mine shutdowns
* Low fees could shrink refined copper supplies, underpin prices
MOSCOW May 2 Russian broadcaster CTC Media reported net profit for the first three months of the year at $28.6 million, down 12 percent compared with the same period a year earlier.
Diluted earnings per share were also down year-on-year by 14 percent to $0.18, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Total revenues rose by 2 percent to $195.3 million.
CTC is part-owned by Sweden's Modern Times Group, and private media company National Media Group, after its subsidiary Telcrest Investments bought out Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group in 2011.
* Low fees could shrink refined copper supplies, underpin prices
* Net Element Inc - on March 3, 2017, net element, entered into an amendment to master exchange agreement dated as of May 2, 2016
* Ares Management Lp reports 15.8 percent stake in Gastar Exploration Inc, as of March 3, 2017 - SEC filing