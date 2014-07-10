MOSCOW, July 10 Russian state oil companies
Rosneft and Zarubezhneft plan to sign an agreement
with Cuban state oil company Cubanpetroleo to develop an
offshore block 37, a senior Russian official said.
Yuri Ushakov, an aide to President Vladimir Putin who plans
to visit Cuba on July 11, told reporters the companies were
aiming to agree on the deal during his visit. He did not provide
any other details.
A number of factors are working against Cuba's oil hopes,
among them the political and logistical difficulties imposed by
the long-standing U.S. trade embargo against the island.
