MOSCOW Dec 2 Russia's Federal Security Service said on Friday it was taking measures to foil a plot by foreign intelligence agencies to launch a cyber attack on the Russian banking system.

The FSB said in a statement that the servers in the planned alleged cyber attack were located in the Netherlands, and were registered to a Ukrainian company.

The planned attack was intended to destabilise Russia's financial system, the FSB statement said. (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)