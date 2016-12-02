UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Dec 2 Russia's Federal Security Service said on Friday it was taking measures to foil a plot by foreign intelligence agencies to launch a cyber attack on the Russian banking system.
The FSB said in a statement that the servers in the planned alleged cyber attack were located in the Netherlands, and were registered to a Ukrainian company.
The planned attack was intended to destabilise Russia's financial system, the FSB statement said. (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts