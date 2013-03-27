* Browder says Cyprus took years to open probe
* Germany says meeting with Browder was interesting
By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Axel Threlfall
LONDON, March 27 UK fund manager Bill Browder,
one of the Kremlin's harshest critics, briefed German officials
on Russian money laundering in Cyprus just before the European
Union set tough terms for the island's bailout.
He said at least $31 million was laundered through Cyprus
bank accounts, funds that were part of a $230 million fraud his
lawyer Sergei Magnitsky discovered before his death in a Moscow
prison in 2009.
Browder said the Mediterranean island, one of the most
important conduits for Russian money transfers, opened an
investigation in December into the allegations the businessman
first made in 2008.
Once the largest fund manager in Russia through his $4
billion Hermitage fund, Britain-based Browder is currently on
trial in absentia in Russia on fraud charges. He denies any
wrongdoing and says the charges are politically motivated.
"When Cyprus started to ask the Europeans for a 17 billion
euro bailout, it seemed to me absurd that we should be bailing
out Cyprus if they are unwilling to investigate the most well
documented money laundering cases," Browder said.
Browder spoke with Levin Holle, director general of
financial markets policy at Germany's ministry of finance, at a
meeting last month confirmed by the ministry.
"There was a German team of people at a fairly senior level
that were involved in structuring the Cyprus bailout. And they
were very interested in what we had to say about this," Browder
said.
"Policymakers always like to see specifics not just
generalizations. If you have specifics and you have
evidence-backed specifics, it is very helpful making decisions,"
he said.
A finance ministry spokesman said the talks were
"interesting and contributed new information regarding the state
of the fight against money laundering."
"These elements will allow the review of
anti-money-laundering practices, which is part of the assistance
programme to Cyprus, to be conducted in a more precise manner,"
he said.
A German government source said February's talks had no
impact on Berlin's final position on the Cyprus bailout.
PROBE STARTS
Cyprus clinched a last-ditch deal with international lenders
on Monday for a 10 billion euro bailout that will shut down its
second largest bank and inflict heavy losses on uninsured
depositors.
Cyprus launched the probe last December through its
anti-money-laundering office but was reluctant to give details.
"There are EU and non-EU European countries involved but
again we cannot give any information on possible actions. As you
can understand any possible inquiries or investigation by
authorities of any country are confidential," the office said.
Hermitage lawyers Brown Rudnick wrote to Cypriot officials
in July detailing what they said were transfers via Cypriot
banks of $31 million stolen in Russia.
The letter, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, was sent to
Cyprus' attorney general Petros Clerides and the central bank
governor Panicos Demetriades.
Clerides replied in October that he wanted information from
the Russian authorities before launching his own inquiry, as the
offences had been committed in Russia.
Money-laundering was a key issue at the heart of tensions
between Russia and the United States over the death of
Magnitsky, who died in a Moscow prison in 2009 during pre-trial
custody on tax evasion changes.
The United States imposed sanctions on dozens of Russians
suspected of a role in his death and money-laundering. Russia
riposted by banning the adoption of Russian children by
Americans.
Browder says Magnitsky was killed because he was
investigating the theft of $230 million state funds by interior
ministry and tax officials. Russian authorities say the lawyer
died of natural causes and blame criminals for the loss of the
funds.