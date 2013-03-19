BRIEF-E L Financial Corp Q4 earnings per share C$24.49
* E L financial -net equity value per common share was $1,159.26 at December 31, 2016, an increase from $1,089.23 as at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KAZAN Mar 19 Russia could ultimately benefit from Cyprus' introduction of a levy on bank deposit because it will make Russia's investment climate appear more stable, Russia Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said on Tuesday.
"It is a good chance for the Russian banking system to fight for new depositors, new clients. And demonstrate that our banking system is stable," he told reporters.
"For Russia, in the mid-term perspective, this (opens) good opportunities... Russia will gain more than it will lose. For Russia this is a chance to demonstrate its more predictable rules of treating investors."
Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have strongly criticised Cyprus' plan to introduce a levy on bank deposits, which will impact Russian companies and individuals that hold billions of euros in Cypriot accounts.
Russian banks had about $12 billion placed with Cypriot banks and corporate deposits amounted to $19 billion at the end of 2012, according to Moody's rating agency. (Reporting Alexei Anishchuk, writing by Jason Bush. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)
WASHINGTON, March 2 Ten state governors seeking to avoid millions of dollars in federal healthcare cuts under Republican plans to replace Obamacare pressed their case in a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday, according to two people briefed on the talks.
* Deutsche Bank plans to re-combine markets and investment bank ; lender is discussing promoting executives Schenck, Sewing as deputy co-CEOs - WSJ Source : http://on.wsj.com/2mkaXPA Further company coverage: