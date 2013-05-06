BERLIN May 6 Russia has agreed to extended the
maturity and reduce the interest on its loan to Cyprus, a
document prepared by international lenders showed, providing
additional but expected financial relief to the island on top of
an EU-IMF bailout.
Cyprus had complied with all conditions set by international
lenders for the first 3 billion euros of the 10 billion euro
bailout to flow to Nicosia later in May, said the April 30
document, drawn up by the troika of the European Central Bank,
the European Commission and the IMF.
Russia lent Cyprus 2.5 billion euros in 2011 for five years,
with an annual interest rate of 4.5 percent. Extending the loan
and reducing the interest will ease debt servicing costs for
Nicosia and help it regain financial stability.
"Reassurance has also been obtained from the Cypriot
authorities that formal agreement has been reached between the
Republic of Cyprus and the Russian Federation on an extension by
two years of the maturity for the Russian loan, which will be
reimbursed as of 2018, and a reduction of the interest rate from
4.5 percent to 2.5 percent," the document said.
Cyprus secured a three-year bailout from the euro zone's ESM
bailout fund and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last
month, becoming the fifth country in the single currency area to
seek euro zone financial help as a result of the sovereign debt
crisis.
"All prior actions are now compliant both on substance and
on procedure," the document said.