MOSCOW, March 18 Moscow has made no decision yet on extending a 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion) loan to Cyprus or whether to involve Russian investors in recapitalisation of the island's struggling banks, a government source told Reuters on Monday.

"There's been no decision yet," the source said.

European Union officials have said they expect Russia to extend the loan to the debt-stricken Cyprus by five years until 2021 and possibly refinance its terms.