Bond index trackers vulnerable to Le Pen currency plan
* Decision Europe: full election coverage cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=72745
MOSCOW, March 20 Cypriot Finance Minister Michael Sarris said before talks in Moscow that he hoped to secure a loan agreement with Russia on Wednesday.
"We're hoping for a good outcome, but we cannot really predict," Sarris told reporters on the way in to talks with Russian Finance minister Anton Siluanov.
Cyprus has asked Russia for a five-year extension of an existing loan of 2.5 billion euros ($3.22 billion) that matures in 2016, as well as a reduction in the 4.5 percent rate of interest.
* Decision Europe: full election coverage cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=72745
Feb 28 Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by lower costs and strength in its Bausch and Lomb eyecare business, but its net loss widened and the company said it was feeling pricing pressure.
* Muse bio - Announced completion of a $23 million Series B Financing Source text for Eikon: