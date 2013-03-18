MOSCOW, March 18 Russian Deputy Finance Minister
Anton Shatalov said on Monday that plans by Cyprus to impose a
levy on bank deposits would be fair if it were imposed on
interest earned on deposits.
"A minimum tax rate of 7 percent on the deposit and 10
percent as a maximim, this is of course, big, if it is approved
like this," Shatalov told journalists, suggesting that amending
the tax to impose it on interest would be fairer.
"A possible option that has been widely reported suggests a
possibility of implementing a 10 percent levy on the interest
rate earned on the deposits."
"If that were to happen, that would not be that horrible and
it would be absolutely fair."
Shatalov added, however, that he did not pity Russian
businessmen operating in Cyprus. The island has been a known tax
haven for Russian companies.
"I don't pity our businessmen," he said. "I think they will
not like it."