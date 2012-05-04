* Russia pledges 73,000 tonnes for Czechs in May

* Deadline for registration set for May 15

* Supplies were cut in April to 280,000 tonnes

MOSCOW, May 4 Russia will cut oil supplies to the Czech Republic via the Druzhba pipeline in May, Transneft said on Friday, the second month of reductions to Czech refiners in favour of other outlets, particularly the new Baltic terminal at Ust-Luga.

Russia's oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said only 73,000 tonnes of oil so far has been registered for shipment to the Czech Republic out of 345,500 tonnes nominally scheduled for May.

Only Gazprom Neft has committed to shipments.

"We will receive shipping requests until May 15," Transneft spokesman Igor Dyomin said.

"We don't block exports," he added.

Last month Russian companies supplied the Czech Republic with only 280,000 tonnes of 410,000 tonnes scheduled. Market sources said Russian companies chose other destinations, including new Ust-Luga outlet on the Baltic Sea, due to more attractive prices.

Russia will increase Urals URL-NWE-E crude exports from Ust-Luga to 1.9 million tonnes in June from 1.6 million tonnes scheduled for May.

Russian companies have been gradually shifting away from the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline. Druzhba delivers over 1.2 million barrels per day to refiners in Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alison Birrane)