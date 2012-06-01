PRAGUE, June 1 The Czech Republic is readying
for a third straight month of reduced oil deliveries through its
eastern Druzhba pipeline, raising flow from an alternative
pipeline to deal with Russia's shift to new export outlets.
A government official said on Friday that the country would
likely receive lower deliveries of Russian oil through Druzhba,
in June.
But the reduced flow is not causing difficulties for
refiners, who have compensated for the drop with more deliveries
via the IKL pipeline from Germany, said Vaclav Bartuska, a
special Czech government envoy for energy security.
"The confirmed deliveries (through) Druzhba for June are
even lower than May," he said. "We don't have any problems at
the moment, it is more a question of what is going on on the
Russian side."
Russian companies have been gradually shifting away from the
Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline in favour of other outlets,
particularly the new Baltic terminal at Ust-Luga launched in
March.
Druzhba delivers over 1.2 million barrels per day to
refiners in Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and
Hungary.
Russia's oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said on
Friday the situation with June deliveries was still unclear.
"The Czechs asked for 150,000 (tonnes) in June," spokesman
Igor Dyomin said. "We have no confirmation so far from Russian
companies."
He said 73,000 tonnes of oil was sent to the Czech Republic
via Druzhba in May, in line with what the company said last
month but far below 345,500 tonnes nominally scheduled.
In April, Russian companies supplied the Czech Republic with
only 280,000 tonnes of 410,000 tonnes scheduled. Market sources
have said Russian companies have chosen other destinations for
their oil due to more attractive prices.
Czech newspaper Hospodarske Noviny reported on Friday that
Druzhba has not delivered a single drop of oil to the Czech
Republic since mid-May. Pipeline operator Mero declined to
comment.
Russia's European customers face abrupt changes of
direction for their oil as the world's top producer has built
too many ports and pipelines and now lacks crude to feed them
all.
The government is pushing for clearer answers as to why
deliveries to the Czech Republic are dropping and not other
countries along the route, Bartuska said.
Czech deliveries are being made up with raised capacity
through the IKL pipeline bringing oil from the Mediterranean.
"There is no shortage at all... We are using IKL at the
moment," said Mikulas Duda, a spokesman for downstream oil group
Unipetrol. He said talks with Russian partners were
ongoing.
Unipetrol is the majority owner of the country's main
refinery along with Shell and Eni.
