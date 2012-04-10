MOSCOW, April 10 Russia doubled quarterly
Gazprom Neft's quota for supplies of Urals blend
URL-NWE-E to 400,000 tonnes of oil to the Czech Republic via
Druzhba pipeline in a swap with Rosneft, trading
sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
The news is likely to smooth worries over Russian oil supply
to the Czech Republic as traders have said that Gazprom Neft was
more willing to send the volumes through Druzhba than Rosneft.
Traders said that Gazprom Neft swapped quotas with Rosneft
, which will deliver 200,000 tonnes of Urals via Black
Sea port of Novorossiisk, previously slated for Gazprom Neft.
On Monday, state oil pipeline monopoly Transneft
said it only had sufficient volume in the Druzhba pipeline to
supply the Czech Republic for three more days, after Russian oil
companies failed to submit new requests for deliveries to Czech
customers.
