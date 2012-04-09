By Gleb Gorodyankin
| MOSCOW, April 9
MOSCOW, April 9 Russian state oil pipeline
monopoly Transneft only has sufficient volume in the
Druzhba pipeline to supply the Czech Republic for three more
days, after Russian oil companies failed to submit new requests
for deliveries to Czech customers.
"We are not limiting (supplies) to anyone, but they are not
processing (the requests)," a Transneft spokesman said on
Monday.
Russia's oil majors have been shifting volume away from the
Druzhba pipeline in recent years and a new outlet, at Ust-Luga
on the Baltic, has allowed them to divert more supplies from the
Soviet-era option.
Traders said Russia had supplied just 60,000 tonnes of oil
to the Czech Republic URL-CZ in the first eight days of this
month, around 15 percent of the normal monthly amount.
Last week, market sources said the cut in deliveries along
the Druzhba pipeline might force the Czech Republic to ramp up
more expensive crude imports from Mediterranean ports.
Russia was due to ship 1.2 million tonnes of oil to the
Czech Republic in the second quarter, only slightly down from
1.25 million in the first three months of the year.
But that figure could now change significantly if deliveries
remain low through the rest of April.
Rosneft and Lukoil are Transneft's main
Druzhba clients, with each receiving a monthly crude allocation
for the Czech Republic of 500,000 tonnes.
Gazprom Neft has a monthly quota of 200,000 tonnes
to this destination, although trading sources said the company
was in talks to double volume via Druzhba to make up for some of
the shortfall.
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Writing by Alfred Kueppers;
Editing by David Holmes)