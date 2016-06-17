MOSCOW, June 17 Four Russian special forces
soldiers and six militants have been killed in a series of
clashes in Dagestan in the North Caucasus area, the Interfax
news agency reported on Friday, citing a police source.
Dagestan, where Kremlin critics say poverty and corruption
help feed Islamist extremism, is often rocked by shootouts and
car bombings. A suicide bomber blew up a car there in February,
killing two policemen, in an attack claimed by Islamic State.
Interfax said six servicemen had been wounded in the latest
violence and were receiving treatment in hospital. It said two
of the "spetsnaz", or special forces soldiers, had been killed
when a gunman opened fire on them in a forest.
A police spokeswoman in Dagestan declined to comment, citing
restrictions during what she said was an ongoing "anti-terror
operation".
Dagestan borders Chechnya, where Moscow has led two wars
against separatists and religious extremists since the 1991
Soviet collapse.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)