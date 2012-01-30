* Renault to take 50 pct stake in AvtoVAZ in H1

* Daimler "ready" to buy control of Kamaz

* AvtoVAZ shares up 6 pct, Kamaz 12.7 pct higher (Adds Renault, Daimler comment, detail, share prices)

By John Bowker

MOSCOW, Jan 30 European autos giants Daimler and Renault are ready to take controlling stakes in their Russian partners after years of talks, newswires said, citing state conglomerate Russian Technologies, which holds stakes in the automakers.

French group Renault, which owns 25 percent of AvtoVAZ , could take control of the Lada-maker during the first half of the year, Russian Technologies head Sergei Chemezov was quoted as saying, according to state news agency RIA Novosti.

Renault and its Japanese partner Nissan have already agreed to start building their own models at AvtoVAZ's sprawling central Russian plant and have the blessing of Prime Minister Vladimir Putin to take full control.

Renault bought the 25 percent stake for $1 billion in late 2008, but the deal quickly turned sour when the financial crisis destroyed sales and forced AvtoVAZ to be bailed out by the government.

Shares in AvtoVAZ closed up 6.3 percent at 23.47 roubles, valuing the company at a little over $1.1 billion.

"Renault-Nissan is likely to restructure AvtoVAZ's operations, and the change in ownership would be an improvement...although we believe the automaker would continue to receive substantial government support," said Renaissance Capital analyst Ivan Kim.

A Renault spokeswoman said discussions on the stake increase remained in progress, as they had been since the financial crisis. "Nothing has changed," she said.

BUY IT FROM US

Renault, Nissan and AvtoVAZ are the world's third biggest car company if you combine their sales, behind General Motors and Volkswagen -- both of which are also investing in the fast-growing Russian market.

Western carmakers are investing heavily in Russia to take advantage of government incentives to boost local manufacturing and a market that grew 39 percent in 2011.

Russian Technologies' Chemezov was also quoted as saying German group Daimler could take control of truck-maker Kamaz , in which it already owns an 11 percent stake.

Kamaz shares jumped 12.7 percent on the comments.

"They (Daimler) are ready to increase it to a controlling stake," Chemezov, whose Russian Technologies owns 49.9 percent in Kamaz, was quoted as saying by Interfax.

"Where can the buy it from? Only from us," he was reported to have added.

A spokeswoman for Daimler said it had the right of refusal for a 10 percent stake from investment bank Troika Dialog, now part of state lender Sberbank, and had yet to make a final decision on whether to take it up.

Daimler's partner the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) controls 4 percent of Kamaz. (Additional reporting by Gleb Stolyarov in Moscow, Laurence Frost in Paris and Christiaan Hetzner in Frankfurt; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)