BRIEF-Zeltiq Aesthetics says entered plan of merger with Allergan Holdco US on Feb 13
* Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc - on Feb 13, 2017 co entered into agreement and plan of merger with Allergan Holdco US Inc for $56.50 in cash
MOSCOW, March 26 French food group Danone said it plans to invest around $700 million in Russia over the next five to seven years to increase capacity in the emerging market.
"We see a great potential on this market as Russian milk and dairy consumption significantly lags that in Europe," the President of Danone's Russia joint venture Filip Kegels told a press conference on Monday.
According to a statement, Danone invested $125 million last year in Russia.
Danone acquired a majority stake in Unimilk in 2010 and merged its Russian operations with the domestic player. Russia now accounts for 11 percent of Danone's sales and is among the group's biggest markets, on a par with France. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by John Bowker)
* Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc - on Feb 13, 2017 co entered into agreement and plan of merger with Allergan Holdco US Inc for $56.50 in cash
Feb 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS AND PEACEHEALTH FORMED TWO-PART ARRANGEMENT TO ENHANCE DELIVERY OF LABORATORY SERVICES TO COMMUNITIES IN OREGON, WASHINGTON, ALASKA