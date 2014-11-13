LONDON, Nov 13 Investment banking fees from
Russia have collapsed for Western banks in 2014 but fees from
emerging markets as a whole are up 10 percent versus full-year
2013, ThomsonReuters data shows.
Following is a table on fees earned by banks from Russian
debt and equity capital markets, loans and merger & acquisitions
this year and in 2013:
(source ThomsonReuters)
EM Fees by mln $ mln $
Region / Nation
Region YTD 2013 YTD 2014 YoY change %
Africa/Mideast/Cen 1,155.04 1,290.31 12
tral Asia
Central Asia 35.63 43.66 23
Middle East 780.70 924.59 18
North Africa 25.89 22.73 -12
Sub-Saharan Africa 312.81 299.33 -4
Americas 1,490.32 1,479.35 -1
Central America 491.94 374.23 -24
South America 998.38 1,105.13 11
Asia-Pacific (ex 5,848.45 7,205.56 23
Central Asia)
Australasia 1.17 6.48 451
North Asia 4,351.78 5,972.13 37
South Asia 457.02 469.14 3
Southeast Asia 1,038.47 757.82 -27
Europe 1,346.86 767.93 -43
Eastern Europe 1,346.86 767.93 -43
Grand Total 9,840.68 10,743.1 9
