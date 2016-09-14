MOSCOW, Sept 14 A programme of new overnight
bonds approved by Russia's VTB bank might help more
balanced liquidity spreading on the domestic market, Russian
Deputy Finance Minister Maxim Oreshkin told reporters on
Wednesday.
VTB said earlier on Wednesday its Board of Directors had
approved the programme of overnight rouble bonds with a total
limit of up to 5 trillion roubles ($76.98 billion).
Oreshkin also said that for the country's banks this new
financial tool could be an alternative to the Central Bank's
deposits.
($1 = 64.9525 roubles)
