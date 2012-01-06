LONDON, Jan 6 (IFR) - While Russia continues to
celebrate the new year and Orthodox Christmas until next
Tuesday, the global investor community eagerly awaits the first
bond deal out of the country in 2012.
After a difficult end to 2011, following big protests
against parliamentary election results, the timing of the year's
opening Russia deal is being followed more keenly than usual.
There are six potential candidates to be the first borrower,
including the government (Baa1/BBB/BBB), which chose leads for a
deal on December 28.
Two others, VEB (Baa1/BBB/BBB) and Gazprombank (Baa3/BB+),
have mandates confirmed. Russian Agricultural Bank
(Baa1/NR/BBB), Russian Railways (Baa1/BBB/BBB) and TNK-BP
(Baa2/BBB-/BBB-) all met with investors in non-deal roadshows at
the end of last year - although the privately-owned oil company
is the long-shot to be first out of the blocks, according to
investors.
"Most likely it will be a US dollar deal from a
government-backed credit," says one portfolio manager in London.
If it was to be VEB it would be a chance for the development
bank to boost its battered reputation after it pulled an
intended deal in December after a sharp sell-off in Russian
assets, having already posted guidance.
Whoever it is, all eyes will be on the price paid and the
deal's reception with the international investor community.
POLITICAL RISK
Political risk remains firmly on the cards following last
year's controversial parliamentary polls. And with Russia's
presidential election due on March 4, there's a high chance of
further disruption and protests against the country's political
establishment.
Last month's protests have already repriced the Russian
credit curve and it will not surprise anyone if investors seek
an additional political risk premium on top of a standard new
issue concession from prospective borrowers.
The sovereign's EMBI+ spread, for instance, was at 280bp
before the protests but closed the year at 321bp. It was last
trading at 312bp.
One analyst in Moscow said that while the rallies in
December do not bear comparison with the Arab Spring, they are
an illustration of how disillusioned Russia's middle class is
becoming.
The uncertain political climate means some borrowers are
likely to wait until the second quarter before considering
accessing the international markets.
"Some names can wait until the presidential elections are
over and some names can go ahead before March 4 if there is a
good bid for their paper," said one banker.
Another banker thinks the protests will not change anything
fundamentally in Russia, but their perception in the West could
affect foreign investors. For instance, after the US State
Secretary Hillary Clinton's remarks about the outcome of the
Russian parliamentary elections, some US accounts decided to
steer clear of VEB's deal.
Russia's problems are not just political, analysts say. Any
pre-election populist increase in public spending could weaken
the country's fiscal position translating into a higher price
tag for prospective borrowers.
(Reporting by Bakyt Azimkanov, International Financing Review;
Editing by Sudip Roy and Julian Baker)