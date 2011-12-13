(Repeats text with no changes)

MOSCOW Dec 13 Russia is mulling a Eurobond issue early next year, finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The government's debt plan calls for around $7 billion in foreign borrowing in 2012.

The ministry has also said that it may cut domestic borrowing by 200 billion roubles next year.

(Reporting Elena Orekhova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by)