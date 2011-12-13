BRIEF-Elliott management sends letter to Arconic's board
* Elliott Management Corporation - Manages funds that collectively beneficially own greater than 12 percent economic interest in Arconic Inc
MOSCOW Dec 13 Russia is mulling a Eurobond issue early next year, finance ministry said on Tuesday.
The government's debt plan calls for around $7 billion in foreign borrowing in 2012.
The ministry has also said that it may cut domestic borrowing by 200 billion roubles next year.
(Reporting Elena Orekhova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by)
* OFG Bancorp -Oriental Bank entered into a termination agreement with Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
SYDNEY, Feb 8 National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB), the country's No. 4 lender by market value, said on Wednesday it would raise around A$750 million ($572 million) to refinance debt.