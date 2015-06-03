MOSCOW, June 3 The Russian Finance Ministry is studying possible debt issues in Chinese yuan, Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

"In general, study of the Chinese market's opportunities is underway," RIA news agency quoted him as saying. Storchak added that it could not be excluded that yuan debt issues may happen in the coming years but only after a proper study.

