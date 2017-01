MOSCOW Nov 8 A moderately tough monetary policy will allow Russia to lower inflation to 4 percent and keep it at that level, central bank First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Tuesday.

Addressing the upper house of parliament, Yudayeva also said that growth in the debt burden on firms and households could create a risk for financial stability.

