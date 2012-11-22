MOSCOW Nov 22 A weapons designer at a Russian
defence industry enterprise that makes rifles, grenade launchers
and other arms was shot dead on a city street in a
contract-style killing, law enforcement authorities and media
reports said.
The deputy chief designer at the research and production
facility in Tula, an arms-producing city south of Moscow, was
found dead with a bullet wound in his head on Wednesday evening,
the federal Investigative Committee said.
State television identified the victim as Vyacheslav
Trukhachev and said investigators believe the killing may have
been related to his job at the Central Sports and Hunting
Weapons Research and Design Bureau.
Officials did not cite a potential motive, however. Russian
business is plagued by corruption and disputes are sometimes
resolved through contract killings.
Trukhachev was shot while walking home from work on Tula's
Red Army Avenue and the killing was captured on a surveillance
camera, Interfax news agency quoted a senior regional
investigator, Tatyana Sergeyeva, as saying.
She said the gunman was not wearing a mask but had fled the
scene immediately. It was not clear whether he acted alone or
had help. The well-lit street and was not deserted and police
were looking for eyewitnesses.
Russia's defence industry, the world's second-largest arms
exporter, has been under increasing scrutiny since a nearly $100
million corruption scandal implicated former Defence Minister
Anatoly Serdyukov. He was dismissed earlier this month
.
Trukhachev's job involved the design and development of
weapons, not sales, Interfax quoted Sergeyeva as saying.
Officials at the enterprise where he worked declined to
comment.