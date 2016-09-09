MOSCOW, Sept 9 Russia's finance ministry is
proposing that defence expenditures are trimmed by 6 percent
annually over the next three years, along with similar cuts in
other ministerial spending, a government source told Reuters on
Friday.
The cuts aim to keep total state spending at a fixed 15.787
trillion roubles ($245.94 billion) each year, according to the
finance ministry's proposal.
The ministry is also proposing extending a freeze in pay
increases for state employees for another three years. The
freeze was introduced at the start of this year and was to have
run for one year. People in public sector professions such as
teaching and healthcare are excluded from the freeze on pay
rises.
($1 = 64.1900 roubles)
(Reporting by Dasha Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly;
Editing by Christian Lowe)