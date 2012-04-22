* High oil prices help ease budget deficit
* Russia seeking to lower dependence on oil revenues
By Lidia Kelly
WASHINGTON, April 21 Russia may see a budget
deficit of 0.3 percent or less of gross domestic product this
year thanks to high oil prices, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov
said on Saturday.
"We estimate that the budget deficit will be reduced this
year from (earlier forecast) 1.5 percent of gross domestic
product to 0.3 percent," Siluanov told journalists at the
sidelines of the International Monetary Fund/World Bank spring
meeting in Washington.
"If the same economic situation in Russia will continue
until the end of the year, we do not rule out that the budget
will be, as last year, without a deficit."
In 2011, Russia saw a budget surplus of 0.8 percent of GDP.
Prices of Urals crude blend, Russia's main export, have so
far this year stood at $117 a barrel. The Economy Ministry
recently increased its average annual price estimate for oil to
$115 this year from $100.
"What is important is that we are not going to spend any of
the oil revenue," Siluanov said.
He said Russia was seeking to lower its dependence on oil
revenues. As of 2016, the country will implement a policy of
using revenue generated from oil prices above $90 a barrel for
the Reserve Fund or to pay off domestic debt, Siluanov said.
"This is a fundamentally important step to ensure the
preservation of the positive macroeconomic achievements that we
have - low inflation in the first place, and we will not inflate
our spending obligations," he said.
The Reserve Fund is one of Russia's two windfall oil revenue
funds, where money is put aside to cover possible budget
shortages. As of April 1, the fund stood at $62.28 billion,
according to data from the Finance Ministry.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Peter Cooney)