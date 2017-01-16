MOSCOW Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.

Detsky Mir said in a statement that the offering was expected to be exclusively of its secondary shares.

The selling shareholders are the Sistema business conglomerate, the Russia-China Investment Fund, and certain members of the management teams of Detsky Mir and Sistema.

Sistema intends to maintain strategic control over Detsky Mir in the medium term by retaining majority ownership, Detsky Mir said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)