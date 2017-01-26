MOSCOW Jan 26 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir has set a price range for its share sale at 85-105 roubles ($1.43-$1.77) per share, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The company said the selling shareholders were expected to sell up to 247.9 million shares, raising 21.1-26.0 billion roubles and valuing the company at 62.8-77.6 billion roubles.

The free float is expected to be around 33.55 percent following the offering. ($1 = 59.4768 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Olga Popova; Editing by Christian Lowe)