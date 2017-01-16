BRIEF-Canadian National Railway reports Q4 earnings per share C$1.32
* CN reports record q4-2016 net income of c$1,018 million, with diluted earnings per share (eps) up 12 per cent to c$1.32 and up four per cent to c$1.23 on an adjusted basis (1)
MOSCOW Jan 16 The owners of Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intend to offer around 30 percent of the firm's shares during an initial public offering (IPO) in Moscow, two sources close to the placement told Reuters on Monday.
Detsky Mir said earlier on Monday it was planning the IPO on the Moscow Exchange, opening the season for equity placements in Russia this year. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Olga Popova; Editing by Polina Devitt)
Jan 24 Restaurants and packaged food company Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its unit Bob Evans Restaurants to Golden Globe Capital for $565 million.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 Oil companies Shell and Phillips 66 together bought 6.4 million barrels of oil last week from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), according to a Department of Energy document released on Tuesday.